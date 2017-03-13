Spring Break 2017: Things you should know about Peanut Island
Every big holiday weekend or Spring Break week that involves beach, fun and sand has to include 'Peanut' That's what the locals call Peanut Island , the 80-acre tropical island located at the west end of the Palm Beach Inlet. It's a get-there-by-only-boat county park, where long strings of boats raft up while hundreds of people socialize in the shallow off-shore water.
