Semi fire on SB Turnpike in Palm Beach Co.

A tractor-trailer fire caused big backups Wednesday morning on Florida's Turnpike southbound between Lake Worth Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard. The truck caught fire around 8:30 a.m. just north of the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit, closing all southbound lanes and some northbound lanes.

