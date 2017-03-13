Secret Service arrests intruder at Wh...

Secret Service arrests intruder at White House after he said he has 'bomb in the trunk'

The Secret Service detained a man late Saturday after he drove his car up to a checkpoint near the White House and said he had a bomb, according to police, an episode that resulted in his arrest and security on the grounds being beefed up. President Donald Trump, who was spending the weekend at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was not in the White House at the time, but the Secret Service increased its "posture of readiness" in response to the episode, a spokesman said.

