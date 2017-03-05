Rule change could see Abe become Japan's longest-serving leader

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as they pause before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 10. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party approved a change in party rules Sunday that could pave the way for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to become the country's longest-serving leader in the post-World War II era, potentially paving the way for him to remain in his role until September 2021. The LDP, at an annual convention Sunday, rubber-stamped the decision by its leaders last fall to allow the head of the party to run for a third three-year term, rather than be limited to two.

