Rule change could see Abe become Japa...

Rule change could see Abe become Japan's longest-serving leader

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as they pause before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 10. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party approved a change in party rules Sunday that could pave the way for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to become the country's longest-serving leader in the post-World War II era, potentially paving the way for him to remain in his role until September 2021. The LDP, at an annual convention Sunday, rubber-stamped the decision by its leaders last fall to allow the head of the party to run for a third three-year term, rather than be limited to two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) 17 hr TREASON WATCH 4
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... 17 hr yidfellas v USA 24
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... 17 hr USS LIBERTY 2
News How one family highlights the complex issue of ... Sat spytheweb 6
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Feb 17 Guest 10
News Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'... Feb 14 RUSSKI PUPPET 6
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 05 at 3:17AM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,511 • Total comments across all topics: 279,321,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC