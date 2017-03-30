Retrial over fatal shooting by Palm B...

Retrial over fatal shooting by Palm Beach sheriff's deputy set for October

The Seth Adams wrongful death case ended in a mistrial Wednesday when jurors couldn't unanimously agree whether a Palm Beach County Sheriff's sergeant was justified in shooting and killing the unarmed man.

