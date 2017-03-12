Q&A w/Chris Ruddy: Trump Pal, Newsmax...

Q&A w/Chris Ruddy: Trump Pal, Newsmax Chief

Chris Ruddy, a longtime friend of Donald Trump and CEO of the conservative media outlet Newsmax, has emerged as a somewhat unfiltered and prolific spokesperson for the president, providing nearly real-time insights into the intriguing leader's thoughts and emotions, particularly at moments of high drama. Last Saturday, for example, after unleashing a tweet storm alleging Barack Obama had wiretapped his office, President Trump then apparently talked to Ruddy.

