Pulse lawsuit against G4S moves to Pa...

Pulse lawsuit against G4S moves to Palm Beach County

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The suit, filed in Fort Pierce federal court, seeks unspecified compensation for victims and their families of the Pulse nightclub massacre, specifically naming Noor Salman and Mateen's employer, G4S. The suit, filed in Fort Pierce federal court, seeks unspecified compensation for victims and their families of the Pulse nightclub massacre, specifically naming Noor Salman and Mateen's employer, G4S.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo... 5 hr getitright 2
News New Lake Worth community center for recovering ... 17 hr Mary M 1
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 23 Cleveland Ohio 37
Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption Mar 23 Filth in Blue 1
The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th... Mar 22 Palm Beach Pedi S... 1
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Mar 22 WPB Guy 14
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC