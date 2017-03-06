President Trump arrives on Air Force One at the Palm
With no evidence, President Trump called it a "fact" that "President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!" He compared the alleged surveillance to the criminal acts of "Nixon/Watergate." Fact check: Examining Trump's wiretap claim With no evidence, President Trump called it a "fact" that "President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!" He compared the alleged surveillance to the criminal acts of "Nixon/Watergate."
