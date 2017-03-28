Post readers question whether Judge Santino should remain on bench

Palm Beach County Judge Dana Santino, seen here celebrating her win last fall, could be removed from the bench for allegedly violating judicial canons on her way to victory. New Palm Beach County Judge Dana Santino, who ran for office by accusing her defense-attorney opponent of defending - gasp! - accused criminals, faces a Wednesday hearing before Fifth Circuit Court Judge Michelle Morley regarding charges that she violated four judicial canons on her way to victory last fall.

