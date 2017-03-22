Port of Palm Beach extends alliance with the Panama Canal Authority
The Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach and the Panama Canal Authority have extended their strategic alliance for another five years. The original Memorandum of Understanding was executed in a ceremony held at the Canal Authority's headquarters in Panama City, Panama on Dec. 9, 2009.
