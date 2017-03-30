Phony landlord sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

A Wellington scammer who ripped off unsuspecting tenants for $380,000 in phony rent payments has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. Federal prosecutors in 2016 said Kesner Joaseus, 47, and two other men posed as the owners of freshly renovated homes that were owned by HavenBrook Homes, a legitimate landlord.

