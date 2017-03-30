Phony landlord sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
A Wellington scammer who ripped off unsuspecting tenants for $380,000 in phony rent payments has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. Federal prosecutors in 2016 said Kesner Joaseus, 47, and two other men posed as the owners of freshly renovated homes that were owned by HavenBrook Homes, a legitimate landlord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Victim
|27
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Deadly PBC
|15
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|14 hr
|SLLPT
|1
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|Mar 27
|JULIO
|1
|Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo...
|Mar 27
|getitright
|2
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|Mar 26
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|50
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC