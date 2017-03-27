Pence's strange claim that selling health insurance across...
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events "Under President Trump's leadership, we're actually also going to finally allow Americans to purchase health insurance across state lines - the way you buy life insurance, the way you buy car insurance." - Vice President Pence, speech in Louisville , March 12, 2017 "Who could be against allowing insurance to be sold over state lines? It's something that you can do [with] your car insurance."
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo...
|3 hr
|getitright
|2
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|16 hr
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Mar 22
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
