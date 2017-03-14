PBC teachers union notifies members a...

PBC teachers union notifies members about election, omits half the candidates...

8 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Classroom Teachers Association's message was sent Thursday to more than 7,000 public school teachers via the school district's email system, which the union won access to after promising that the message would include only general information and "no campaigning," district records show. The names of four candidates for teachers union president were omitted from an official election announcement.

