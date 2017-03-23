PBC Gop hosts fundraiser at 'Winter Whitehouse'
Watching over the festivities on Lincoln Day, our 16th President of the United States in his $5 pose, sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat. Abe Lincoln welcoming some 700 Palm Beach Republicans, just hours after the GOP healthcare bill was pulled, preventing a vote in the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Mar 22
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC