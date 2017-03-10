PB County judge accused of campaign w...

PB County judge accused of campaign wrongdoing

18 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Judge Dana Santino is under investigation for possible ethics violations after her campaign last fall accused an election opponent of "representing murderers, rapists, child molesters and other criminal defendants." The Judicial Qualifications Commission, a panel that oversees judges, filed a formal notice of charges Monday against Santino in the Florida Supreme Court, saying her behavior demonstrated "a clear and present unfitness for office."

