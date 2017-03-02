Palm Springs sober home owner latest arrest in crackdown
A Palm Springs sober home operator is the latest person arrested in a crackdown on abusive practices in drug addiction treatment facilities in Palm Beach County. Steven Michael Johnson, 45, was arrested Wednesday, accused of paying more than $95,000 in referral fees to have patients with substance abuse problems and insurance referred to him, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report.
