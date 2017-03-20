Palm Beach officials asking President Trump, government to pay for overtime costs
Palm Beach County officials, facing the prospect of paying millions of dollars in overtime costs associated with protecting President Donald Trump during his frequent visits to the tiny Florida enclave, want either the federal government or Trump himself to foot the bill. Protecting Trump while he is at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, primarily falls on the Secret Service.
