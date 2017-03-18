One of Caf © Boulud's hallmarks ...

One of Caf Boulud's hallmarks to shine at upcoming luxe wine dinner

12 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Daily News

It's a given that any Boulud restaurant is a specialiste extraordinaire du vin , but when it comes to Burgundy wines? That adds a certain glow to the annual, upcoming Burgundy wine dinner at Palm Beach's Cafe Boulud , 301 Australian Ave. The dinner is this Thursday , but first: Burgundy wines have long been a strong suit of Daniel Boulud ... (more)

