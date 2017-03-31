NuMedCare: 9 get prison in huge $172M Palm Beach Co. insurance scheme

Nine people received sentences up to 15 years in a "massive" $175 million fraud scheme based in Palm Beach County that paid illegal kickbacks to doctors and misled insurers about cream medications costing up to $31,000 a tube, U.S. prosecutors said Friday. U.S. District Judge Daniel T. K. Hurley imposed the following sentences: Clifford Carroll , 36, of Boca Raton, 180 months' imprisonment; Todd Stephens , 52, of West Palm Beach, 120 months; Joel McDermott , 41, of Boca Raton, 72 months; Michael Kenna , 30, of Delray Beach, 60 months.

