No Secret Service nightmare: Agents ready for presidents who stray
President Donald Trump stops his motorcade to greet supporters on Bingham Island outside Palm Beach on Sunday March 19, 2017, on his way to Palm Beach International Airport. So while some expressed alarm after President Donald Trump stepped out of his armored SUV to greet supporters on his way to the airport on Sunday, former Secret Service agents only grimaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|23 min
|DR X
|29
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC