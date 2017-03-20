New Lake Worth community center for recovering addicts set to open
Maeva Renaud, executive director of Common Ground Community Development, is in charge of launching a new community center that will open April 8 the South J Street site where Bx Beer Depot used to be. Common Ground Church Pastor Mike Olive is leasing the 1,784-square-foot space where the center will serve as an incubator for artists and budding entrepreneurs who are in recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|4 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|12
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC