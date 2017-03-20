New Lake Worth community center for recovering addicts set to open

Maeva Renaud, executive director of Common Ground Community Development, is in charge of launching a new community center that will open April 8 the South J Street site where Bx Beer Depot used to be. Common Ground Church Pastor Mike Olive is leasing the 1,784-square-foot space where the center will serve as an incubator for artists and budding entrepreneurs who are in recovery.

