Need a job? This company is hiring in Palm Beach Gardens
Cooper's Hawk, a winery and restaurant, will open in the second floor of The Gardens Mall, 3101 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, by the end of March 2017. The company plans to open its first Palm Beach County location in April at The Gardens Mall on PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.
