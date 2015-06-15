Mexico's Carlos Slim Is $16 Billion Poorer But a Whole Lot More Popular
On June 15, 2015, the day before Donald Trump launched his presidential bid, Carlos Slim's personal fortune stood at just under $67 billion. No one on earth has lost more during Trump's rise - from a dollar and cents standpoint, at least - than the Mexican telecom magnate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|3 hr
|Chief of Police
|1
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|8 hr
|NO SWEAT
|4
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mon
|So They Pharted
|3
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Feb 26
|The Mayor
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC