Melania Trump Attends Florida GOP Event
First lady Melania Trump on Friday made a solo appearance at a pre-dinner VIP reception at Mar-a-Lago where the Palm Beach County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, The Palm Beach Post reported . The event took place hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan announced the healthcare replacement bill would not go to the floor for a vote because it lacked the support it needed from the Republican-led chamber, a major blow for President Donald Trump and the White House.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|5 hr
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Mar 22
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
