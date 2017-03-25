Melania Trump Attends Florida GOP Event

First lady Melania Trump on Friday made a solo appearance at a pre-dinner VIP reception at Mar-a-Lago where the Palm Beach County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, The Palm Beach Post reported . The event took place hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan announced the healthcare replacement bill would not go to the floor for a vote because it lacked the support it needed from the Republican-led chamber, a major blow for President Donald Trump and the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.