Mayor Thinks Trump Makes West Palm Beach a Target
Mayor Jeri Muoio believes West Palm Beach is now a potential target due to President Donald Trump's frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago estate on Palm Beach. And his visits have been so costly that Democrats are asking him to pay up or stay away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|dogandie
|14
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|Mon
|JULIO
|1
|Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo...
|Mon
|getitright
|2
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|Sun
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC