March's full "worm" moon is this week, when to see it rise
As winter stutters to a close and spring pushes up from roots to bloom, March's full worm moon will rise this week. While the moon reaches its peak fullness Sunday at 11:54 a.m., it will be bold and bright Saturday, which could be a good time to watch the moon rise in Palm Beach County depending on how much sun remains.
