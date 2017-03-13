Man stumbles through 911 call after wife shot
Dwight Luton later told police she's shot herself on accident, but video, police say, would prove otherwise. He's in the Palm Beach County Jail, charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mon
|I am his son
|35
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC