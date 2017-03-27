Man accused of stabbing ex-roommate is son of Pa. murder suspect

A Florida man is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate when she stopped by his home on Saturday morning to say goodbye before moving back to Pennsylvania where she grew up, according to sheriff's investigators. Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies said in an arrest report that Brooke Preston, 21, had recently moved out of the home she'd shared with Randy Herman Jr., 24. Preston hugged Herman, who gave her a T-shirt commemorating the death of a mutual friend.

