Mail-in ballots for new Gardens election now available

The race for the Group 5 seat is down to a two-person runoff between Rachelle Litt and Joe Russo, Jr. The new election for the three-year term is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 28. Mark Marciano and Matthew Lane were elected to the Group 1 and Group 3 seats, respectively, in the election last week. Three seats were open because of term limits that prevented three sitting Council members from seeking re-election.

