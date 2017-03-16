Lori Bonino to be Jupiter's new interim town manager
Lori Bonino, who has been Jupiter's assistant town manager since April, 2013, becomes Jupiter town manager on March 19. Andy Lukasik, the current town manager, has resigned to become village manager of North Palm Beach. Lukasik has been town manager of Jupiter since 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
