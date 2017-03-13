LATEST: West Palm man has seven indecent exposure arrests since 2015
A 55-year-old West Palm Beach man is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond after he was arrested for indecent exposure for the seventh time since September 2015. Alberto Lage is facing two counts of indecent exposure following his latest arrest, which took place Wednesday night after he allegedly touched himself inappropriately in front of two women in different locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|10 hr
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC