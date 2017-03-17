Jerry's Girls to Open This Spring at Walnut Street Theatre

Walnut Street Theatre's 2016-2017 Independence Studio on 3 season concludes with an electrifying tribute to an all-American master of song, Jerry Herman, in JERRY'S GIRLS. Directed and choreographed by Ellie Mooney, the production begins with previews on April 4th, opens on April 6th and continues through July 2nd in the Walnut's Independence Studio on 3. In this musical celebration of the legendary Jerry Herman, taking center stage are some of Broadway's best musicals, including Hello Dolly!, Mame, Mack and Mabel, Dear World and La Cage Aux Folles.

