Jerry's Girls to Open This Spring at Walnut Street Theatre
Walnut Street Theatre's 2016-2017 Independence Studio on 3 season concludes with an electrifying tribute to an all-American master of song, Jerry Herman, in JERRY'S GIRLS. Directed and choreographed by Ellie Mooney, the production begins with previews on April 4th, opens on April 6th and continues through July 2nd in the Walnut's Independence Studio on 3. In this musical celebration of the legendary Jerry Herman, taking center stage are some of Broadway's best musicals, including Hello Dolly!, Mame, Mack and Mabel, Dear World and La Cage Aux Folles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Fri
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC