Ivanka Trump hires Hollywood stylist as she amps up role in the White House
Ivanka Trump's role in the White House might be increasingly ambiguous, but one thing is for certain - she is taking her personal style seriously. http://www.independent.ie/style/fashion/fashion-news/ivanka-trump-hires-hollywood-stylist-as-she-amps-up-role-in-the-white-house-35554694.html Ivanka Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|57 min
|NEW
|47
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|4 hr
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|8 hr
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC