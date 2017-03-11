Is President Trump planning a Sunday trip to Camp David?
President Donald Trump halts his motorcade to greet supporters on Bingham Island on March 4. Since his inauguration, Trump has spent four weekends at the White House and four at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach . A White House spokeswoman said early Saturday afternoon that she was unable to provide any information on the president's plans for tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|13 hr
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Sat
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|24
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC