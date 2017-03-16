Inland port not dead, but Port of Pal...

Inland port not dead, but Port of Palm Beach wants project in the county...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Remember the inland port? If you thought the much-touted idea that promised thousands of jobs was dead, think again. The proposal for a cargo distribution center dubbed an "inland port" in Palm Beach County received lot of attention for years, and the Port of Palm Beach spent roughly $1 million on the proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) 12 hr JULIO 36
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Mar 13 Industrial Disease 12
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Mar 12 Visitor 67 425
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Mar 12 GO FUND ME 5
Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15) Mar 11 Tolbert s Victim 54
trump is upset obama did not do it Mar 9 Mark-Acreage 2
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mar 6 Charlie 5
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,777 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC