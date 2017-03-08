Hundreds rally for 'Day Without a Woman'

Hundreds rally for 'Day Without a Woman'

Women in South Florida rallied for International Women's Day. "A Day Without A Woman" movement encouraged women to call out from work, wear red in solidarity and even avoid shopping.

