Hot spots still being put out in Gardens blaze
Dry, windy conditions that stoked a brush fire Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens will continue today as the county remains under a moderate risk for fire danger. This morning, Palm Beach Gardens Fire-Rescue Division Chief Shon Broedell said firefighters were still putting out hot spots in the area east of I-95 and north of PGA Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Sat
|TREASON WATCH
|4
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|24
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|How one family highlights the complex issue of ...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|6
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC