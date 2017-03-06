Hot spots still being put out in Gard...

Hot spots still being put out in Gardens blaze

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Dry, windy conditions that stoked a brush fire Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens will continue today as the county remains under a moderate risk for fire danger. This morning, Palm Beach Gardens Fire-Rescue Division Chief Shon Broedell said firefighters were still putting out hot spots in the area east of I-95 and north of PGA Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Sat TREASON WATCH 4
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... Sat yidfellas v USA 24
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Sat USS LIBERTY 2
News How one family highlights the complex issue of ... Sat spytheweb 6
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Feb 17 Guest 10
News Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'... Feb 14 RUSSKI PUPPET 6
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC