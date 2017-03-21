Here's what to do in Boynton Beach while school is out
Brady Ferguson, 6, Jake Smart, 10, his sister Sarah Smart, 15, and Riley Ferguson, 4, enjoy splashing in the intracoastal waterway in Ocean Inlet Park near the Boynton Inlet on July 11, 2015. Running out of ways to keep the children busy while school is out for Spring Break? Here are some ideas in Boynton Beach: -Attend a class about "The Republic of Florida: The American Invasion and the Seminole Wars George Greider" from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The camps started Monday, but if you're interested, call and see if it's not to late to enroll your child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|43 min
|Sassy
|32
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC