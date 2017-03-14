Guilty pleas expected for two Palm Beach County men arrested in terror sting
Two Palm Beach County men accused of helping to support Islamic State terrorism overseas are expected to plead guilty to federal charges later this month, prosecutors told a judge on Tuesday. But the main target of the undercover FBI sting, Gregory Hubbard, is still fighting allegations he planned to go fight in Syria.
