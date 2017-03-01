Former Secret Service Uniformed Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexting Minors
A former Secret Service uniformed officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he sent sexually explicit messages to minors while on duty at the White House. Lee Robert Moore, 38, was arrested in November 2015 and pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to transfer obscene materials to a minor.
