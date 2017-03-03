Football recruiting: Oregon Ducks off...

Football recruiting: Oregon Ducks offer Oxbridge's C.J. Smith;...

11 hrs ago

Dwyer's Cameron Jonas received an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Oxbridge Academy's C.J. Smith picked up an offer from the Oregon Ducks. Both players announced the offers on their Twitter accounts.

