Food grease spill outside Lake Worth Mulligan's in attorneys' hands
A food grease spill overflowed outside Mulligan's Beach House Feb. 19, causing a sizable amount of grease to spill onto A1A, The city hasn't issued any new updates since Ben Kerr , a city spokesman, said in a statement Feb. 21 that an investigation was ongoing and that the city hadn't determined who will pay for the clean-up. At the city's solar energy project ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon, Kerr told The Palm Beach Post the matter is in the hands of the attorneys - the city's and Mulligan's.
