Florida teacher to keep job after 'inappropriately' mentoring...
Samantha Major, a teacher at Boca Raton Community High School, is being fired because the school district says she developed a close relationship with a girl she mentored and cited the Bible while giving advice about her personal life. The Florida high school teacher who faced being fired after she informally mentored a troubled student is keeping her job.
