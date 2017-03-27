Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story About Daughter's Kidnapping
There are 1 comment on the Vibe story from 6 hrs ago, titled Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story About Daughter's Kidnapping.
According to the New York Daily News , a Florida woman by the name of Maria Irias reportedly got so drunk that she forgot where her six-year-old daughter Nataly was. The 29-year-old mother lied to the cops by saying that Nataly was kidnapped by a "bald" man with a "thin build" who drove off with her daughter in the car around 4 p.m. Irias , who couldn't be reached for comment by reporters, told deputies that she was drinking the entire day Saturday and couldn't remember where her daughter was.
#1 2 hrs ago
ok done blame the Mexican race for this!
