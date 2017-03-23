Florida mom admits she lost her daughter while drunk
Florida mom who claimed her daughter, 6, was kidnapped by an unknown Hispanic man confesses she lost her girl while DRUNK An Amber Alert was issued for six-year-old Nataly Irias after her mother, who has not been named, reported her missing in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday afternoon An Amber Alert was issued for six-year-old Nataly Irias after her mother, who has not been named, reported her missing in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday afternoon. Nataly's mother claimed she had been at a nearby grocery store with her daughter, when a man she did not know offered to give them a lift home to the Tavaras Cove Mobile Home Park, Palm Beach Police said.
