Florida has more than 450,000 people over age 50 - the most of any state - who risk paying thousands of dollars more per year for health coverage under a House GOP rewrite of the Affordable Care Act, AARP officials said Thursday. The loss of tax credits combined with provisions that let insurers charge older consumers more could leave Americans between 50 and 64 paying about $8,400 more per year, the senior advocacy group said.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|4 hr
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|21 hr
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
