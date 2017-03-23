Florida cop admits he used police access to help steal identities
Over a 21-month period, the then-Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of having fed people's personal information to a criminal who then ripped off their identity, prosecutors said. In court on Thursday, Felisma admitted he broke the law by handing over the information, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|52 min
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Mar 22
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC