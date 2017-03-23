Flight paths change dramatically when Donald Trump is in Palm Beach | Graphic
But when Donald Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the lanes clear dramatically to skirt restrictions imposed to protect the airspace over the president. A Sun Sentinel analysis of flight data from two consecutive Saturdays -- March 11 when Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago and March 18 when he was -- shows the dramatic change in flight paths into, out of and around Palm Beach International Airport and nearby airports.
