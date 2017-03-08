First lady inching into high profile ...

First lady inching into high profile role

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

Melania Trump has begun to embrace her role as first lady, after inviting influential women to a lunch at the White House in recognition of International Women's Day. The event, held almost two months into President Donald Trump's term, was seen as a foray into the role of first lady for a woman described by her husband as a "very private person."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) 7 hr Visitor 67 425
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia 15 hr GO FUND ME 5
Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15) Sat Tolbert s Victim 54
trump is upset obama did not do it Mar 9 Mark-Acreage 2
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mar 6 Charlie 5
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 24
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,133 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC