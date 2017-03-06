Find out where latest skimmers were detected in Palm Beach County
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it found two gasoline pump skimmers within the last week in Palm Beach County. They were both discovered in West Palm Beach at: The skimmers were found as part of a statewide sweep of gasoline stations in popular spring break destinations.
